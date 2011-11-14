Coca-Cola to invest $2 bln in India in 5 years

BRIEF-Tetra Bio-Pharma, Intelgenx sign ageement to develop and commercialize a dronabinol XL tablet
* Tetra Bio-Pharma and Intelgenx announce the signing of a term sheet for the development and commercialization of a dronabinol XL tablet
NEW DELHI Nov 14 Coca-Cola Co, the world's largest soft-drink maker, will invest $2 billion in India in five years to 2017 to expand its non-alcoholic, ready-to-drink market -- an amount equal to what it has spent in the past 18 years in the country.
Coca-Cola India and its bottling partners plan to invest in consumer marketing and brand building, expansion of distribution and cold drink equipment placement and development of manufacturing capacity, it said in a statement.
Coca-Cola currently employs about 25,000 people in India, the world's second-fastest growing major economy, the statement said.
The company, which gets the majority of its sales from outside the United States, said last month that foreign exchange rates that boosted its profit in the third quarter would turn against the company in the fourth quarter as the U.S. dollar strengthens. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)
Feb 9 Coca-Cola Co forecast a drop in full-year adjusted profit, hurt by higher costs for refranchising its bottling operations in North America.
* Perpetual increases proved plus probable reserves value by 12 pct and announces partial repayment and extension of financing arrangement