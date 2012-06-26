UPDATE 1-Coke to boost India investment by $3 bln

* Investment on top of $2 bln announced in November
NEW DELHI, June 26 Coca-Cola Co announced
a further $3 billion in investment in India over the next eight
years on Tuesday as the world's biggest soft drinks maker seeks
to expand in a country where its flagship brand trails rival
Pepsi.
The investment by Coca-Cola and its bottlers, on top of a $2
billion five-year plan announced in November, will hearten
Indian officials who are trying to restore investor confidence
after growth fell to a nine-year low in the first quarter.
Coca-Cola's announcement comes days after Swedish retailer
IKEA, the world's largest furniture maker, said it
would invest 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion) to open 25 stores
in Asia's third-largest economy over 15 to 20 years.
"We have increased the investment here because we think,
there's potential here to stay ahead of the curve," Coca-Cola
Chairman and Chief Executive Muhtar Kent told reporters in the
Indian capital.
Coca-Cola and its bottlers have spent some $2 billion since
the company returned to India in 1993 after pulling out in 1977
when a government ruling would have forced it to share its
secret formula.
Coca-Cola lags rival PepsiCo's brand Pepsi in
India's $10 billion beverages market and it has been trying to
aggressively raise its market share - cutting some prices in the
summer season for the first time since 2003.
"The brand that has been doing well for Coca-Cola is Thums
Up," said an analyst with a foreign brokerage, who did not wish
to be named, referring to a local cola brand owned by the
Atlanta-based company.
Kent said Coca-Cola, which also sells brands such as Minute
Maid juices and Nestea, was on track to meet its target of
doubling its business in a decade with global investment
alongside its bottlers of $30 billion in the next five years.
Shares in Coca-Cola closed down 0.23 percent at $74.77 on
