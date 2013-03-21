Coca-Cola cutting 750 U.S. jobs

March 21 Coca-Cola Co said on Thursday it
will lay off 750 people in the United States as the world's
largest soft drinks maker streamlines its business three years
after a big acquisition.
The job cuts, which will be across the board, represent
about 1 percent of the company's workforce of 75,000 in North
America. About one-fourth of the cuts will be in Coke's home
city of Atlanta, said a spokesman, confirming an earlier media
report.
In a memo sent to employees last month, a copy of which was
seen by Reuters, Coke said that since the integration of its
North American bottling system in 2010, it has identified areas
that must be improved.
"We must become a more aligned and unified North American
group," the memo said. "That means improving our structures,
processes and systems."
Shares of Coca-Cola, which operates in nearly all the
countries of the world, were up 3 cents at $39.90 in morning
trade.