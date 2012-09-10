版本:
Coke makes first cola shipment to Myanmar in 60 years

Sept 10 Coca-Cola Co said on Monday that it shipped its flagship cola to customers in Myanmar, its first delivery to the country in 60 years.

Coke, the world's largest soft drink maker, is working toward establishing a bottling entity in the country with Pinya Manufacturing Co, a local company.

Coke intends to begin local production as soon as possible, it said.

