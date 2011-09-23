Coke says plan to double revenue on track -paper

DUBLIN, Sept 23 Coca-Cola Co's plan to double the revenue generated by it and its bottlers by 2020 is on track despite the onset of the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, the company's chief executive was quoted as saying on Friday.

The world's largest soft-drink maker, whose brands include Sprite, vitaminwater and Powerade, unveiled goals two years ago to double revenue to roughly $200 billion, with profit margins increasing and a more than doubling of soft drink servings sold.

Coke's CEO Muhtar Kent, who was in Ireland last week to open a new flavourings factory in the south-east of the country, told the Irish Times newspaper in an interview that the plan was "on track right now."

"It's only the beginning of the journey but I'd rather be on track and ahead rather than be behind in the middle of a very challenging macro environment," the newspaper quoted Kent as saying

"We had no idea we would be entering into the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression."

The Irish Times added that the CEO of the Atlanta-based company was untroubled by talk of a double-dip recession in the United States and Europe.

"All it means to me if it happens is that the recovery is going to take a little longer," Kent said.

"I do know there's going to be a recovery, I do know that there will be a 800 (million) to 1 billion-strong new middle class coming to the world in the next 10 years. There's going to be 800 million emigrating to cities in the next 10 years." (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)