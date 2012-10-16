UPDATE 4-Coca-Cola's revenue misses Wall Street expectations

* Third-quarter earnings per share 51 cents, in line with
Street estimates
* Revenue was $12.34 bln; analysts expected $12.41 bln
* Shares down slightly in midday trading
By Martinne Geller
Oct 16 Coca-Cola Co reported quarterly
revenue that came in short of Wall Street expectations on
Tuesday, hurt by declines in Europe and Asia where it sold more
lower-priced drinks amid economic uncertainty the company
expects to continue into 2013.
The world's biggest soft-drink maker, with brands such as
Sprite, Fanta and Minute Maid, also said revenue and profit were
hurt by the stronger U.S. dollar, which reduces the value of
overseas sales.
Still, earnings were in line with analysts' expectations and
Coca-Cola shares fell only 27 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $37.86
on the New York Stock Exchange.
Coca-Cola gets most of its sales from outside the United
States, so shifts in currency can have a big effect. In the
third quarter that ended on Sept. 28, the strong dollar shaved 5
percentage points of growth from net revenue and 7 points from
operating income.
Aside from currency, results in Asia, particularly China,
disappointed some analysts, though Sanford Bernstein analyst Ali
Dibadj said it was not surprising, given the softening of
consumer sentiment and the slowing of an economy that had been a
growth engine for multinational companies in recent years.
"China is slowing down a little bit for the long-term
benefit of China. As China will settle, there's a little bit of
adjustment," Chief Executive Officer Muhtar Kent told Reuters.
"Take a plane -- when it leaves cruising altitude and is going
to land, the ride gets rougher. But it will settle."
Kent said he expects settling into a lower growth rate will
happen within the next few months.
Sales volume rose 3 percent in the Pacific region; JP Morgan
analyst John Faucher expected 4.5 percent growth.
In addition, European consumers have been hurt by the debt
crisis. In the latest quarter, consumers were buying bottled
soft drinks to take home, which is less profitable for the
company than drinks sold in restaurants.
"Go to Madrid and look at the cafes. There aren't a lot of
people sitting around drinking Cokes or coffee or whatever,"
Gary Fayard, chief financial officer, said on a conference call.
Also, European sales are growing most Eastern and Central
Europe where prices are lower, Kent said. This helps volume of
sales but hurts revenue.
Third-quarter net income for Coca-Cola was $2.31 billion, or
50 cents per share, up from $2.22 billion, or 48 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, earnings were 51 cents per share, in line
with analysts' average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 1 percent to $12.34 billion. Analysts were
expecting $12.41 billion.
Worldwide sales volume rose 4 percent in the quarter, driven
by gains in all regions. Volume rose 1 percent in Europe, 2
percent in North America, 5 percent in Latin America and 11
percent in the Eurasia and Africa region.
Sales volume in the Philippines was flat, due to typhoons.
In Japan, soda volume fell 5 percent from the year-earlier
period when new products boosted sales. Volume rose 2 percent in
China.
Closer to home, North American revenue and profit rose,
helped by a recent acquisition and the impact of certain
commodities hedges.
Coke is also seeing tougher competition from PepsiCo Inc
, which is working hard to improve its North American
beverage business. It has increased marketing spending with a
focus on core brands like Pepsi-Cola and analysts have been
saying that the renewed effort is working.
Through Monday's close, Coke shares were up 9 percent
year-to-date, while the Dow Jones U.S. Beverage Index
gained 10 percent and the Standard & Poor's 500 index
rose 14.5 percent.