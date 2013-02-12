Coca-Cola 4th-quarter profit rises

Feb 12 Coca-Cola Co reported higher quarterly earnings on Tuesday as sales rose in North America and abroad.

The world's largest soft drink maker, with brands such as Sprite, Fanta and Minute Maid, said net income was $1.87 billion, or 41 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, up from $1.66 billion, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $11.46 billion.