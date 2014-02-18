版本:
Coca-Cola profit falls 8 pct

Feb 18 Coca-Cola Co reported an 8.3 percent fall in quarterly earnings, hurt by the separation of its bottling operations in Brazil and the Philippines.

The company's net income fell to $1.71 billion, or 38 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.86 billion, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 3.6 percent to $11.04 billion.

Excluding foreign exchange fluctuations and the separation of the bottling operations, revenue rose 4 percent.
