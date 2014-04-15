版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 15日 星期二 19:44 BJT

Coca-Cola profit falls 8 pct

April 15 Coca-Cola Co reported an 8 percent fall in quarterly net earnings after a decline in volumes in Europe and the sale of its bottling operations in Brazil.

The company's net income attributable to shareholders fell to $1.62 billion, or 36 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 28 from $1.75 billion, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were 44 cents per share.

Revenue fell 4 percent to $10.58 billion.

The company said that while global sales volumes rose 2 percent in the quarter, volumes fell 4 percent in Europe. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐