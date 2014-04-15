Coca-Cola profit falls 8 pct

April 15 Coca-Cola Co reported an 8 percent fall in quarterly net earnings after a decline in volumes in Europe and the sale of its bottling operations in Brazil.

The company's net income attributable to shareholders fell to $1.62 billion, or 36 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 28 from $1.75 billion, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were 44 cents per share.

Revenue fell 4 percent to $10.58 billion.

The company said that while global sales volumes rose 2 percent in the quarter, volumes fell 4 percent in Europe. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore)