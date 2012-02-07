UPDATE 1-Coca-Cola aims double system net revenues by 2020

* Population growth to create new consumers
* Longer term macroeconomic outlook seen favourable
* Emerging economies to contribute to revenue growth
DUBAI, Feb 7 The Coca-Cola Company
aims to double net revenues to more than $200 billion by 2020
from $100 billion in 2010, Jacob Robbins, managing director of
the global sweeteners unit of the group, said on Tuesday.
Robbins gave the figures in an address to the Feb. 4-7
Kingsman Dubai sugar conference.
He said that the favourable longer term macroeconomic
outlook and demographic growth, combined with a vibrant
beverages industry, would pave the way for increased revenues.
"We've got significant room for growth," he said, adding
that some 800 million new consumers could enter the global
market over the next decade.
Robbins said emerging markets, including the so-called BRIC
countries, would contribute significantly to the revenue growth
target set out in his group's vision for 2020.