2012年 7月 30日

Coca-Cola streamlines organizational structure

July 30 Coca-Cola Co announced a new operating structure on Monday, dividing its global business into three main units, with new heads that will report to the chief executive.

The world's largest soft drink maker said its new business units will be Coca-Cola International, to be run by Ahmet Bozer; Coca-Cola Americas, to be run by Steve Cahillane; and the Bottling Investments Group, to be run by Irial Finan.

The changes will go into effect on Jan. 1.

