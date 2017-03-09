Coca-Cola to invest additional $285 mln in Vietnam - state media

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 25
DUBAI, May 25 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HANOI, March 9 Coca-Cola Co is planning to invest an additional $285 million in Vietnam, state media reported, quoting the company's general director for the country.
The beverage maker's decision highlights its interest in the Vietnam market and may put pressure on its competitors.
With this investment, Coca-Cola's total investment in the country will reach $1 billion.
Coca-Cola officials were not immediately available for comments. (Reporting by My Pham; Editing my Vyas Mohan)
FACTORS TO WATCH 9:45 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal and Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu at an event in New Delhi. 10:00 am: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Finance Ministry of
TOKYO, May 25 Japanese stocks edged up on Thursday as investors bought futures after the yen weakened in Asian trade, while a surge in index-heavyweights such as SoftBank supported sentiment. Information technology conglomerate SoftBank jumped as much as 4.5 percent to hit a near two-week high of 8,894 yen and contributed to a hefty 31 positive points to the Nikkei after Bloomberg reported that the company had built a $4 billion stake in Nvidia.