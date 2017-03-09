版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 9日 星期四

Coca-Cola to invest additional $285 mln in Vietnam - state media

HANOI, March 9 Coca-Cola Co is planning to invest an additional $285 million in Vietnam, state media reported, quoting the company's general director for the country.

The beverage maker's decision highlights its interest in the Vietnam market and may put pressure on its competitors.

With this investment, Coca-Cola's total investment in the country will reach $1 billion.

Coca-Cola officials were not immediately available for comments. (Reporting by My Pham; Editing my Vyas Mohan)
