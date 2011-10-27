UPDATE 1-Coke Enterprises profit beats estimates

Oct 27 Coca-Cola Enterprises CCE.N, which bottles and sells Coca-Cola (KO.N) drinks in Europe, reported a higher quarterly profit as a strong U.S. dollar and price increases mitigated rising commodity costs.

KEY POINTS

Q3 2011 Estimate* Q3 2010

Revenue $2.14 bln -- $1.68 bln

Net income $284 mln -- $208 mln

EPS $0.88 -- n/a

-- Earnings per share of 72 cents, excluding items, beats analysts' 69-cent view.

- Expects 2011 comparable diluted earnings per common share of $2.14 to $2.18.

Note: * Average analyst estimate according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Brad Dorfman in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)