UPDATE 2-Strong dollar weighs on Coca-Cola Enterprises

July 23 Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc posted lower quarterly earnings on Monday, hurt by cool weather in Europe, a French excise tax increase and a stronger U.S. dollar, and it gave a full-year earnings forecast mostly below Wall Street estimates.

The bottler of Coca-Cola drinks said it expected to earn $2.18 to $2.24 per share this year, including a 10-percentage-point reduction from foreign exchange rates.

Analysts on average had been expecting 2012 earnings of $2.24 per share, based on the company's earlier forecast for growth of about 10 percent.

Coca-Cola Enterprises forecast net sales and operating income growth at mid-single-digit percentage rates for the year.

Net income was $205 million, or 67 cents per share, in the second quarter, down from $246 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were 73 cents per share. That was in line with the analysts' average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales fell more than 8 percent to $2.21 billion. Excluding currency fluctuations, sales were flat. Excluding currency and the impact of the French excise tax increase, sales were down 2 percent.

Sales volume fell 6 percent, hurt by the cool weather and the tax increase. Volume fell 4.5 percent in Britain and 7 percent in continental Europe, including Norway and Sweden.

The company does all its business in Europe, so the strengthening of the U.S. dollar reduces the value of its revenue and profit.

The company said it expects to repurchase at least $600 million of its shares by the end of the year.

Coca-Cola Enterprises' shares closed at $26.84 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.