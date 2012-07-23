UPDATE 2-Strong dollar weighs on Coca-Cola Enterprises

July 23 Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc posted
lower quarterly earnings on Monday, hurt by cool weather in
Europe, a French excise tax increase and a stronger U.S. dollar,
and it gave a full-year earnings forecast mostly below Wall
Street estimates.
The bottler of Coca-Cola drinks said it expected to
earn $2.18 to $2.24 per share this year, including a
10-percentage-point reduction from foreign exchange rates.
Analysts on average had been expecting 2012 earnings of
$2.24 per share, based on the company's earlier forecast for
growth of about 10 percent.
Coca-Cola Enterprises forecast net sales and operating
income growth at mid-single-digit percentage rates for the year.
Net income was $205 million, or 67 cents per share, in the
second quarter, down from $246 million, or 74 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding items, earnings were 73 cents per share. That was
in line with the analysts' average estimate, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales fell more than 8 percent to $2.21 billion.
Excluding currency fluctuations, sales were flat. Excluding
currency and the impact of the French excise tax increase, sales
were down 2 percent.
Sales volume fell 6 percent, hurt by the cool weather and
the tax increase. Volume fell 4.5 percent in Britain and 7
percent in continental Europe, including Norway and Sweden.
The company does all its business in Europe, so the
strengthening of the U.S. dollar reduces the value of its
revenue and profit.
The company said it expects to repurchase at least $600
million of its shares by the end of the year.
Coca-Cola Enterprises' shares closed at $26.84 on Friday on
the New York Stock Exchange.