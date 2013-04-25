版本:
Coke Enterprises profit falls; says not buying German bottler

April 25 Soft drink bottler Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc reported lower quarterly earnings on Thursday and said it would not exercise its right to acquire Coca-Cola Co's German bottling operations.

Net income was $61 million, or 21 cents per share, in the first quarter, down from $109 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were 39 cents per share.

