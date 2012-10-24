版本:
2012年 10月 25日

Coca-Cola FEMSA sees Philippines as Asia entry; eyes other Latam opps

MEXICO CITY Oct 24 Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa said on Wednesday that if its planned acquisition of a controlling stake in Coca-Cola Co operations in Philippines succeeds it will open the doors to other markets in Asia.

The company, a joint venture of Coca-Cola Co and Mexico's Femsa, added that while there are limited purchase chances left in Latin America, it will continue to tread the region for opportunities.

