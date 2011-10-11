Mexico's Coke FEMSA closes Tampico purchase

* Deal value was 9.3 bln pesos
* Will start to integrate Tampico results this month
MEXICO CITY Oct 11 Coca-Cola FEMSA, the
largest bottler in Latin America, said it completed its
acquisition of smaller rival Tampico on Tuesday.
Coke FEMSA, which announced it planned to buy family-owned
Tampico at the end of June, said the value of the deal was 9.3
billion pesos ($702 million) as it had announced in June.
Tampico's results will start to be included in Coke FEMSA's
statements this month, Coke FEMSA said in a statement.
The bottler, a joint venture between The Coca-Cola Co
(KO.N) and Mexico's FEMSA (FMSAUBD.MX), has been on a buying
spree lately.
Last month Coke FEMSA said it would buy another
family-owned bottler, Grupo CIMSA, and expects to complete that
deal before the end of the year. [ID:nS1E78K22E]
($1 = 13.24 pesos)
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Derek Caney)