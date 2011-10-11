Mexico's Coke FEMSA closes Tampico purchase

* Deal value was 9.3 bln pesos

* Will start to integrate Tampico results this month

MEXICO CITY Oct 11 Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest bottler in Latin America, said it completed its acquisition of smaller rival Tampico on Tuesday.

Coke FEMSA, which announced it planned to buy family-owned Tampico at the end of June, said the value of the deal was 9.3 billion pesos ($702 million) as it had announced in June.

Tampico's results will start to be included in Coke FEMSA's statements this month, Coke FEMSA said in a statement.

The bottler, a joint venture between The Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) and Mexico's FEMSA (FMSAUBD.MX), has been on a buying spree lately.

Last month Coke FEMSA said it would buy another family-owned bottler, Grupo CIMSA, and expects to complete that deal before the end of the year. [ID:nS1E78K22E] ($1 = 13.24 pesos) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Derek Caney)