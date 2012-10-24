版本:
Mexico's Coca-Cola FEMSA says Philippines decision by year end

MEXICO CITY Oct 24 Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa said on Wednesday that it expects to reach a decision about its potential acquisition of a controlling stake in Coca-Cola Co operations in Philippines by year end.

