公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 20日 星期三 08:57 BJT

BRIEF-Coca Cola-Femsa places $2.15 bln of senior notes in the international capital markets

Nov 19 Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV : * Femsa places US$2.15 billion of senior notes in the international capital

markets * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
