Coke bottler Coca-Cola HBC posts flat profit, lower volumes weigh

* Q3 net 148.2 mln euros vs f'cast 146.5 mln

* Sales volume down 4.8 pct at 547.6 mln unit cases

ATHENS Nov 6 Coca-Cola HBC, the world's No. 2 bottler of Coke drinks, on Thursday posted flat profit in the third quarter, as cost cuts offset declining volumes in Russia and other markets.

The company warned that markets would remain challenging for the rest of the year but confirmed its expectations for the full year.

Net profit came in at 148.2 million euros ($187.8 million), broadly in line with analysts' average forecast of 146.5 million in a Reuters poll.

Sales volume dropped 4.8 percent to 547.6 million unit cases, with volume in Russia down by a "low single-digit" percentage point.

Russia is CCHBC's biggest market and has been its main growth driver in recent years. But a stagnating economy due in part to Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis has squeezed consumer spending, hurting demand for Coke products.

A sudden deterioration in the country in the previous quarter - the first in almost three years - prompted the bottler to warn that a 3 percent decline in the first half would continue for the rest of the year.

The bottler said it was taking price initiatives to mitigate the impact of a weakening Russian rouble and Ukrainian hryvnia.

It reiterated a free cash flow target of about 1.3 billion euros in the 2013-2015 period.

The stock has lost 22.5 percent so far this year, underperforming a 3 percent loss for Britain's FTSE 100 index . (1 US dollar = 0.7989 euro) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by David Holmes)