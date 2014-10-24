CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-ADM suspends cocoa roasting at German plant after fire

(Clarifies that the section of the Mannheim operation hit by fire is not part of sale to Cargill, paragraphs 8-9)

HAMBURG Oct 24 Cocoa roasting at the Schokinag processing plant in Germany owned by U.S. agribusiness group Archer Daniels Midland Co. has been temporarily suspended after a fire at the factory early on Friday, ADM said.

A fire had broken out in the roasting area of the plant at Mannheim, ADM spokesman David Weintraub said.

"Cocoa roasting operations have been suspended while we investigate the cause and damage," he said.

It is not yet known when the plant will resume operations, he said.

ADM does not disclose the capacities of its cocoa processing plants. Trade sources put the capacity in Mannheim at around 80,000 tonnes annually, making it among Europe's largest cocoa processing units.

Asked if force majeure had been declared on deliveries of cocoa products from the factory, he said: "We have not made any determination regarding this."

"It is likely that we can meet customer needs from our other cocoa operations in Europe and around the world. We will work with any affected customers and keep them informed."

ADM in September agreed to sell its global chocolate business to U.S. commodity group Cargill including part of the Mannheim operations.

The part of the Mannheim operations where the fire took place is not included in the sale, ADM said on Friday. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Susan Thomas)