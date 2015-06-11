版本:
EU Commission okays acquisition of ADM cocoa business by Olam

LONDON, June 11 The European Commission said in a statement on Thursday it had approved the acquisition of Archer Daniels Midland Co's (ADM) cocoa business by commodities firm Olam International Ltd. (Reporting by David Brough; Editing by Mark Potter)

