Cameroon cocoa bean exports up 19 pct by end of February

YAOUNDE, March 17 Cameroon had exported 166,699 tonnes of raw cocoa by the end of February, a rise of nearly 19 percent from the same period the previous season, data from the National Cocoa and Coffee Board (NCCB) showed on Tuesday.

The data showed that Cameroon, Africa's fourth-biggest cocoa grower, shipped 19,806 tonnes in February, down from 30,942 tonnes in January. But February exports were still far above last year's level of 6,580 tonnes in the same month.

According to NCCB, there were 20 exporters in February, down from 21 in January.

The cocoa season in Cameroon runs from Aug 1. to July 31, with the main crop harvest from October to January/February and the light crop harvest from April/May to June/July.

Output hit a record of 240,000 tonnes in the 2010/11 season but has been slipping steadily due to a prolonged dry season and attacks by pests and black pod diseases. (Reporting by Tansa Musa; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Pravin Char)