Cameroon cocoa grinder purchases down 17 pct by end-May

YAOUNDE, June 24 Cameroon's cocoa grinders
purchased 25,580 tonnes of beans by the end of May, down 17
percent from the same period last season, according to
statistics from the National Cocoa and Coffee Board (NCCB) on
Wednesday.
Sic-Cacaos, a subsidiary of Swiss chocolatier Barry
Callebaut, made no purchases in March, the NCCB data
showed. It bought 100 tonnes of beans in April and 110 tonnes in
May.
The business is Cameroon's leading processor and total
purchases since the start of the season on Aug. 1 stand at
23,979 tonnes, down from 30,025 tonnes in the 2013/14 season.
The NCCB has not yet received March purchases data from
Cameroon's only other grinder, Chocolaterie Confiserie du
Cameroun (CHOCOCAM), an affiliate of South Africa's Tiger Brands
. The company made no purchases in April and May, and
its total purchases remained at 1,601 tonnes, up from 795 tonnes
during the same period of last season.
Sic-Cacaos processes raw cocoa beans into cocoa powder,
cocoa cake and cocoa liquor. The products are sold in the
six-nation CEMAC bloc, which also covers Central African
Republic, Chad, Congo Republic, Equatorial Guinea and Gabon.
CHOCOCAM's products are marketed only in Cameroon.
However, both companies have declared plans to extend their
markets in the coming years, with Sic-Cacaos selling to West
Africa and CHOCOCAM to all the countries of the CEMAC
sub-region.
(Reporting by Tansa Musa; Editing by Joe Bavier and Alison
Williams)