High cocoa prices set to curb demand from chocolate makers

By David Brough
LONDON, Feb 17 Cocoa demand is likely to remain
depressed this year as high bean prices make processing less
profitable and put pressure on chocolate makers to shrink bar
sizes or use cheaper alternative ingredients such as vegetable
oils in products.
After worse than expected cocoa demand data in Europe, North
America and Asia in the fourth quarter, the outlook is expected
to remain disappointing.
"I expect first-quarter global grindings to be lower than
the equivalent quarter last year," said Jonathan Parkman, joint
head of agriculture at broker Marex Spectron.
"If cocoa prices continue to appreciate from here, there is
very little chance demand will recover."
London cocoa futures rose by more than 13 percent in
2014 boosted partly by forecasts that production may fall this
season in Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world's top two growers.
Now the higher cocoa prices are leading chocolate makers to
consider re-formulating products.
Mondelez International, which owns brands such as
Milka and Cadbury Dairy Milk, said higher cocoa prices can lead
to smaller chocolate bars.
"Price increases come either through a straight price
increase or through product downsizing, when keeping a certain
price point is important for the consumer," spokesperson Thomas
Armitage said, referring to information shared in an analysts'
call last week after full-year results.
Victoria Crandall, Abidjan-based analyst with Ecobank, said
chocolate makers may also switch to less expensive ingredients
like palm kernel oil as a substitute for cocoa butter.
"Chocolate companies (in North America and Europe) are more
likely to increase retail prices and shrink sizes of chocolate
bars, which has been the trend for the last year," she said.
"However, in emerging markets where regulation is less
robust and consumers are more price sensitive, like in Asia,
this (using cheaper alternatives) could be a plausible option."
U.S. brand Hershey has not cut the size of chocolate
bars in recent years but has raised prices.
"Last summer we announced a price increase driven by
increases in a number of ingredients and inputs to our products,
not just cocoa," said spokesman Jeff Beckman.
One of the reasons for weak cocoa demand is the sluggish
economy in Europe, a major consumption centre.
"As long as the situation doesn't improve, then it's
difficult for chocolate demand to pick up," said a trade source
at a southeast Asia-based cocoa grinder.
Blommer Chocolate Co, North America's largest grinder,
expects cocoa demand to remain "anaemic" in 2014/15, an
executive said, suggesting price hikes and slow economies in
consuming countries will pressure demand longer than many had
expected.
John Palabrica, president of MJMB LLC, a private commodity
trading company in Newark, Delaware, said demand would again be
weak for the second and third quarters.
"Higher prices and lower product size is not what my
professors taught me as a way to increase demand," he said.
