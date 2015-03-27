Big cocoa mergers pose risk to farmers and sector, growers say

* Last years have seen spate of mergers and acquisitions
By Joe Bavier
ABIDJAN, March 27 A spate of corporate mergers
between major cocoa and chocolate players risks reducing
farmers' choices and bargaining power, lowering incomes to
levels that could threaten the sector's future, growers and
campaigners said on Friday.
Mergers, either completed or under way, in recent years
include the fusion of Cadbury and Mondelez, Archer
Daniels Midland's sale of its chocolate arm to Cargill
and its cocoa business to Olam International.
Swiss agricultural commodities trader Ecom Agroindustrial
Corp is also purchasing Britain's Armajaro Holdings' coffee and
cocoa trading arm, and Barry Callebaut AG bought Petra
Food's cocoa ingredients business.
"We could face a kind of monopolistic situation that would
have an impact on the farmgate price," Edmond Konan, executive
secretary of the World Cocoa Producer Association (WCPA), said
on the sidelines of an International Cocoa Organization meeting.
The WCPA, which represents farmers from nine cocoa producing
nations, was recently created to lobby for the interests of
growers and represent them in dialogue with the industry.
In expanding their businesses, Konan said companies needed
to ensure they benefited the entire cocoa supply chain,
particularly farmers.
"They need to bear this in mind, because if farmers are not
making money, they will do something else. They will cut down
their cocoa trees and plant other commodities," he told Reuters.
PROTECTING FARMERS' INTERESTS
Olam buys around 500,000 tonnes of cocoa annually, and it
said it will increase its processing capacity to more than
700,000 tonnes, or 16 percent of world supply, with its
acquisition of ADM's cocoa business.
The deal will allow Olam to compete better with industry
leaders Barry Callebaut and Cargill.
However, Antonie Fountain, the managing director of the
Voice Network -- a group that campaigns to improve the lives of
farmers -- said such market concentration will decrease farmers'
already weak bargaining power.
"The fact that you have fewer global players dictating the
game of supply and demand that the commodities markets depend on
means you can be sure that farmers' interests are going to be
less served by such a price-setting mechanism," he said.
Fountain called upon governments to scrutinise mergers under
competition law and potentially take action to ensure companies
do not develop dominant positions at home that could hurt
farmers in other countries.
"In the corporate field, it makes sense to try to expand
your activities and absorb your competitors," ICCO executive
director Jean-Marc Anga told Reuters. "Whether this is the right
approach in the interest of the farmer remains to be seen."
