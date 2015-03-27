UPDATE 1-Big cocoa mergers pose risk to farmers and sector, growers say

* Last years have seen spate of mergers and acquisitions
By Joe Bavier
ABIDJAN, March 27 A spate of corporate mergers
between major cocoa and chocolate players could reduce farmers'
choices and bargaining power, lowering incomes to levels that
could threaten the sector's future, growers and campaigners
warned on Friday.
"We could face a kind of monopolistic situation that would
have an impact on the farmgate price," Edmond Konan, executive
secretary of the World Cocoa Producer Association (WCPA), said
on the sidelines of an International Cocoa Organization meeting.
The WCPA, which represents farmers from nine cocoa producing
nations, was recently created to lobby for the interests of
growers and represent them in dialogue with the industry.
Mergers, either completed or under way, in recent years
include the fusion of Cadbury and Mondelez, Archer
Daniels Midland's sale of its chocolate arm to Cargill
and its cocoa business to Olam International.
Swiss agricultural commodities trader Ecom Agroindustrial
Corp bought Britain's Armajaro Holdings' coffee and cocoa
trading arm, and Barry Callebaut AG bought Petra Food's
cocoa ingredients business.
Konan said companies expanding their business should ensure
they benefit the entire cocoa supply chain, particularly
farmers.
"They need to bear this in mind, because if farmers are not
making money, they will do something else. They will cut down
their cocoa trees and plant other commodities," he told Reuters.
Benchmark cocoa futures prices are volatile with the London
market up 50 percent from 2011 lows but down 22 percent
from the 33-year high in 2010.
PROTECTING FARMERS' INTERESTS
Olam will increase its cocoa processing capacity to 16
percent of world supply with its acquisition of ADM's cocoa
business.
Growing market concentration will decrease farmers' already
weak bargaining power, warned Antonie Fountain, managing
director of the Voice Network, which campaigns to improve the
lives of farmers.
"The fact that you have fewer global players dictating the
game of supply and demand that the commodities markets depend on
means you can be sure that farmers' interests are going to be
less served by such a price-setting mechanism," he said.
Fountain urged governments to scrutinise mergers under
competition law and potentially take action to ensure companies
do not develop dominant positions at home that could hurt
farmers in other countries.
"In the corporate field, it makes sense to try to expand
your activities and absorb your competitors," ICCO executive
director Jean-Marc Anga told Reuters. "Whether this is the right
approach in the interest of the farmer remains to be seen."
