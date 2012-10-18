版本:
North America Q3 2012 cocoa grind drops 2.19 pct

Oct 18 North American cocoa grindings in the third quarter of 2012 fell 2.19 percent from the third quarter of 2011 to 121,890 tonnes, data from the National Confectioners Association showed on Thursday.

The results were just above estimates that had forecast the grind would come in anywhere from 3-10 percent lower.

