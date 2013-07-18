版本:
N. America Q2 2013 cocoa grind soars 11.77 pct yr/yr -NCA

NEW YORK, July 18 North American cocoa grindings in the second quarter of 2013 jumped 11.77 percent from the second quarter of 2012 to 126,044 tonnes, data from the National Confectioners Association showed on Thursday.

The results were well above estimates that had forecast the grind would come in roughly 2 percent to 5 percent higher.
