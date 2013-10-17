版本:
North American Q3 cocoa grind up 8.25 pct yr/yr at 131,974 tonnes - NCA

NEW YORK Oct 17 North American cocoa grindings jumped 8.25 percent to 131,974 tonnes in the third quarter of 2013 from a year earlier, data from the National Confectioners Association showed on Thursday.

The results were in line with expectations for a rise of between 6 percent and 10 percent.

That was up from 126,044 tonnes in the second quarter of this year and puts the region on track for its best year since 2010.
