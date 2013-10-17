North American Q3 cocoa grind up 8.25 pct yr/yr at 131,974 tonnes - NCA

BRIEF-HC SemiTek to buy photoelectric firm to own Memsic for 1.65 bln yuan
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
NEW YORK Oct 17 North American cocoa grindings jumped 8.25 percent to 131,974 tonnes in the third quarter of 2013 from a year earlier, data from the National Confectioners Association showed on Thursday.
The results were in line with expectations for a rise of between 6 percent and 10 percent.
That was up from 126,044 tonnes in the second quarter of this year and puts the region on track for its best year since 2010.
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'