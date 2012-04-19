UPDATE 1-N America Q1 2012 cocoa grind down 4.04 pct yr/yr

NEW YORK, April 19 North American cocoa grindings in the first quarter dropped 4.04 percent from the upwardly revised year-ago figure, data from the National Confectioners Association showed on Thursday, falling into the lower end of estimates.

Grindings reached 119,022 tonnes in the first quarter, up from the revised data for the first quarter of 2011 at 124,028 tonnes, which was originally reported at 118,633 tonnes.

Estimates for the cocoa grindings, which are an indicator of demand for the primary ingredient in chocolate, ranged from 5.5 percent lower to 4 percent higher.

The data was collected from plants in Canada, the United States and Mexico. Survey respondents included chocolate makers Barry Callebaut USA, Hershey Co, Nestle Chocolate & Confections, ADM Cocoa and Mars Chocolate North America. The aggregate number of plants reporting fell to 17, or 5.56 percent, from 18 at the end of 2011.

Last week, Europe's first-quarter cocoa grind was announced to have been flat year-over-year at 353,311 tonnes, while Germany's climbed 3.1 percent to 112,205.

Earlier this week, Malaysia's grindings for the same time period dropped 8.4 percent to 74,562 tonnes, while it rose in Brazil by 3 percent to 20,269 tonnes.