North American 4th quarter cocoa grind up 4.37 pct year/year

NEW YORK Jan 16 North American cocoa grindings rose 4.37 percent in the fourth quarter of 2013 to 125,332 tonnes from the last quarter of 2012, National Confectioners Association data showed on Thursday.

The results, which are a traditional gauge of demand for chocolate's key ingredient, were just below estimates that pegged the grind around 5-7.4 percent.

It was the fifth straight quarterly report showing a year-on-year rise.