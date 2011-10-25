ICE cocoa futures open interest set to exceed Liffe

* ICE cocoa futures open interest hits a record

* ICE cocoa options open interest also at new peak

* Traders seen using options to hedge record long position

By Marcy Nicholson

NEW YORK, Oct 25 A surge in options trading as cocoa futures slump looks set to boost ICE Futures U.S. (ICE.N) past the typically larger London market, as speculation grows in one of this year's worst-performing commodities.

New York cocoa futures' CCc1 open interest climbed to a record high on Monday, up roughly 20 percent from early September. Market watchers said traders are using futures to hedge long positions in a sliding cocoa market that last week hit its lowest since July 2009 on concerns about the euro zone's debt crisis and on ample global supplies.

The NYSE Liffe cocoa contract in London LCCc1, for years the larger of the two, has been relatively flat and is about 23 percent below its 2008 high.

The contracts have traditionally differed in quality requirements, although ICE's standards are about to increase.

A surge in ICE options is driving growth in the market, viewed as more speculative than its London counterpart.

"The London market is more the professionals' market and the New York market is more the speculators' market," said Eric Sivry, head of the agri options brokerage at Marex Spectron.

"The speculators are very nervous these days because of everything happening on the macro scene so you have all these risk on, risk off days and currency moves causing sharp oscillations."

Open interest in ICE cocoa options has soared 40 percent since early September, to a record 133,271 lots by Oct. 24. While year-to-date open interest in futures is up 37 percent, options are up 150 percent, ICE said. Options trading volume in the first nine months doubled from a year ago.

One veteran cocoa dealer in New York attributed the surge to "bigger options exposure, lots of longs and shorts in the market because of the price collapse and a huge surplus."

The dealer added: "We also have a very narrow arbitrage."

The Liffe market deals in the British pound GBP= while ICE cocoa trades in U.S. dollars.

As of Monday, open positions in the London contract stood less than 1,900 lots higher than the ICE market, the narrowest margin since Sept. 28 when the difference was less than 1,000 lots. That was the smallest margin since at least 2004.

"Industry has sold a lot of put options and as the market has collapsed ... they suddenly found themselves effectively longer more futures than they expected because the puts that they sold have suddenly gone into the money for the buyer," the New York dealer said.

MARKET SLUMP DRIVES TRADE

Two factors appear to be driving the sharp rise in options trading.

One is that traders are using options to hedge since the 18 percent slump in prices during the third quarter, ICE spot cocoa's CCc1 weakest quarterly performance since 2008. Last week's slide took cocoa to $2,523 per tonne. Cocoa is down roughly 13 percent this year so far, placing it among the poorest performers of the 19 commodities on the Reuters-Jeffries CRB index .CRB.

Another is the growth in electronic trading of options.

"Many new participants have entered our options market as our hybrid offering has matured, and the share of electronic options for cocoa has increased from approximately 10 percent at the end of 2010 to around 90 percent today," ICE spokesman Lee Underwood said in an email.

Hybrid refers to floor and electronic trading.

"People use options when there's a passive risk and the greatest passive risk is on the ICE side as opposed to on Liffe," Sivry said.

"The speculative position is at the largest it's ever been on ICE and if you're really short and you're a speculator, you probably want to buy a few calls or a few options to protect your futures position."

The most recent data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, showed that managed money held a short position of more than 13,000 lots, as of Oct. 18, down only slightly from its record net short position two weeks previous. This compares to the speculative net short position on Liffe which sat at 2,805 lots.

Meanwhile, the commercial long position in ICE cocoa options and futures were net long 136,660 lots, a level that dealers say is a record and contributing to the climbing open interest.

Liffe does not provide comparable data but their latest Commitment of Traders report shows that producers, merchants, processors and users were long 133,570 lots and short 117,814 lots.

(Additional reporting by Sarah McFarlane in London; Editing by David Gregorio)