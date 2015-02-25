As incomes rise, Ivorian cocoa farmers invest in crop treatments

* Ivory Coast introduced reforms to raise farmer incomes

* Growers use money to buy fertiliser, crop treatments

* Yields are declining on many ageing plantations

By Ange Aboa

SOUBRE, Ivory Coast, Feb 25 Cocoa growers in top producer Ivory Coast, helped by higher government-fixed prices, are purchasing more fertilisers and other crop treatments in an effort to offset falling yields on ageing plantations, wholesalers and farmers said.

Under a reform of the sector introduced for the 2012/13 season, Ivory Coast's marketing board, the Coffee and Cocoa Council, began forward selling the anticipated crop in order to fix a guaranteed minimum price for farmers.

The price per kilogramme of cocoa rose from 725 CFA francs ($1.25)/kg in the first season of the reform to 750 CFA/kg in 2013/14 and 850 CFA/kg this season.

The resulting higher incomes allowed growers to reinvest in their plantations, including through crop treatments.

"We estimate growth in sales of at least 15 percent compared to 2013," said Stephane Ouedraogo, West and Central African financial director for Arysta LifeScience, referring to sales to Ivory Coast's cocoa sector. Arysta is one of Ivory Coast's leading importers of crop treatments.

Ivory Coast once gave out free or subsidised fertiliser, fungicides and insecticides to farmers. Many growers however complained the distributions favoured well-connected cooperatives and the programme was phased out.

Forced to pay themselves, many farmers avoided using fertiliser or applying chemical treatments to prevent diseases including fungal black pod due to thin margins. But sales in upcountry outlets are now booming.

"I had 20 tonnes of fertiliser in stock in December and now I only have three," said Bemba Diallo, who runs a shop in the town of Soubre. "Usually it's in March and April that you see the most sales because it's with the return of the rains that you apply fertiliser."

While increased sales reflect an improvement in the financial resources of farmers, they also hint at the dilemma increasingly faced by Ivorian growers who have seen output fall.

Many Ivorian plantations are now ageing, and old trees produce lower yields and are also more vulnerable to disease.

"My plantation is 30-years-old. In the beginning I got 15 to 17 tonnes of cocoa, but disease has lowered that to seven or eight," said Kambire Ouedraogo, who farmers 21 hectares near the western town of Duekoue.

This season he said he has purchased five tonnes of fertiliser and other products that he plans to use at the start of the rainy season next month.

Sebastien Oulai said he stopped using fertiliser on his 15-hectare plantation near Soubre in 2005 due to a lack of money.

"It's only in 2013 that I started to pay for fertiliser and began treating my plantation (with fungicides and insecticides) because I saw that production was slipping each year," he said.

($1 = 577.6800 CFA francs) (Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Mark Potter)