Ivory Coast plans to reserve more cocoa for local grinders

By Ange Aboa

ABIDJAN, Feb 25 Ivory Coast will reserve a greater slice of its annual cocoa crop for grinding by local companies to increase the amount of cocoa they process to 50 percent by 2020 from around 33 percent now, Prime Minister Daniel Kablan Duncan said.

The country is the world's largest cocoa producer and its largest grinder with a capacity to process 706,000 tonnes per year, which is up 50 percent since 2010, but in practice it only grinds 520,000 tonnes into finished and unfinished products.

The plan would increase the value of Ivory Coast's cocoa exports and in turn the revenue the government of Francophone West Africa's largest economy derives from the commodity.

The 12 grinders -- of which the largest include Barry Callebaut, Cargill, Olam and ADM Cocoa -- can process around a third of the country's roughly 1.8 million tonnes in the 2014-2015 season.

The government has decided to guarantee half of the mid-crop to grinders to cover 70 percent of their needs. As much as 60 percent of the crop may ultimately be accorded to grinders if they are able to transform half of the harvest, Duncan said.

"The constraints that tend to slow down investment are primarily on the supply of pods, finance, the high cost of borrowing seen and export red tape," he told the society of grinders.

The government has commissioned a study with industry to determine the best tax levels to guarantee competitiveness and it is set to report within three months. An initial study on the fiscal issues was not intensive enough to enable the government to make a decision.

A joint commission consisting of grinders' representatives and the government will make recommendations in the next three months.

Already, the government has planned to reform taxes for grinders, which had previously benefited from a tax break of up to 100 CFA francs ($0.1682) per kilogramme.

That tax break, which sellers had deemed too generous, was cancelled in 2011/12, and is believed to have made local grinders less competitive compared to rivals in Asia and Europe.

"The simplest thing would be to revert the taxation before the reform," said the director of an international company that owns grinders in Ivory Coast.

"If the government wants investments in the sector to reach their goals of 50 percent of local grinding, they must give advantageous taxation." ($1 = 594.6500 CFA francs) (Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Makini Brice, editing by David Evans)