UPDATE 1-Ivory Coast to allocate half cocoa mid-crop to grinders

By Ange Aboa
ABIDJAN, April 8 Ivory Coast will allocate half
of this year's cocoa mid-crop to local grinders and is working
on the details of tax breaks to take effect in the 2015-2016
season in a bid to stimulate the sector, government and industry
sources said on Wednesday.
Ivory Coast, the world's largest cocoa producer, withdrew
tax benefits for domestic grinders in 2012 but began
negotiations with cocoa grinders this month after the companies
said the move had made them less competitive.
"We have opened talks with the government, and the prime
minister has already confirmed to us we will have 50 percent of
the mid-crop production guaranteed," said a director of one
local grinding company, who asked not to be identified.
The April-to-September mid-crop, which began last week, is
around one third the size of the October-to-March main crop.
Production for the 2014-2015 season is running slightly
ahead of even last season's record crop, with 1.275 million
tonnes arriving at ports from Oct. 1 to April 6, according to
exporters' estimates.
The 12 grinders -- of which the largest include Barry
Callebaut, Cargill, Olam and ADM
Cocoa -- can process more than a third of the country's
roughly 1.7 million tonnes a year of cocoa production.
President Alassane Ouattara's government aims to increase
that to 50 percent by 2020, but grinders say the withdrawal of
tax benefits has made it more attractive to process cocoa in
Asian countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia.
"The negotiations continued, but it was agreed that the
government will give us tax benefits from the 2015-2016 season
that will allow us to be competitive on the international
market," said the director of another grinding company, who also
spoke on condition of anonymity.
An advisor to the prime minister, who asked not to be named,
confirmed that the government aimed to have the new tax measures
in place before the start of the 2015-2016 season.
Ivory Coast abandoned a decade of market liberalisation in
the 2012/13 season, forward-selling the bulk of its anticipated
crop to fix a minimum price for farmers.
The tax benefits for grinders withdrawn in 2012 -- which
exporters had argued made it impossible for them to compete
fairly in the market -- were worth around 70 CFA francs per kg.
In the decade before the 2013/14 season, Ivory Coast
recorded average annual production of around 1.4 million tonnes,
but the International Cocoa Organization said output could top 2
million tonnes in the coming years.
