Nestle aids Ivory Coast with cocoa and coffee initiative

* Builds $4 mln coffee and cocoa research centre
* Will train growers in modern farming techniques
* Distributing 12 mln cocoa seedlings, 27 mln coffee plants
By Loucoumane Coulibaly
ZAMBAKRO, Ivory Coast, Dec 12 Nestle
aims to help the world's top cocoa grower Ivory Coast head off a
potential production crisis by distributing 12 million seedlings
to the country's ageing plantations, the Swiss company said.
Ivory Coast achieved record cocoa output in 2011, topping
1.5 million tonnes of beans, but many industry experts predict a
gradual drop in production across West Africa as trees age and
yields fall.
Nestle, the world's biggest food group, said it will also
grow 27 million coffee plants to help to revive the West African
nation's coffee sector, which suffered falling output during a
decade-long political crisis.
The seedlings will be grown at a new 30-hectare cocoa and
coffee research centre built by Nestle in the Ivorian town of
Zambakro.
"Our vision for Zambakro is to furnish (growers with) the
scientific know-how and techniques needed for sustainable
improvement of security and quality of cocoa and coffee,"
Johannes Baensch, Nestle's director of development and
technology research, said at the centre's opening on Wednesday.
The $4 million centre houses laboratories and experimental
plots that will be used to develop higher-yield plant strains
with increased resistance to climate change and disease.
Nestle says that plant varieties to be grown at the centre
could boost annual cocoa yields to 2 tonnes per hectare, from
400 kg, while coffee output could rise to about 3 tonnes per
hectare, from 300 kg.
The centre will also teach Ivorian growers about modern
farming methods and train instructors to teach others on
plantations across the country.
"With this initiative, we will relaunch coffee production,"
Agriculture Minister Sangafowa Coulibaly said, adding that Ivory
Coast is targeting annual production of 300,000 tonnes in the
next few years, up from around 100,000 tonnes last season.
"This is a project that will also increase revenues for
cocoa farmers and improve their lives," he added.
Robusta coffee output, which peaked at over 6 million 60 kg
bags during the 1999/2000 season, declined steadily during Ivory
Coast's on-off civil war, which ended in 2011. Production fell
to 982,000 bags in 2010/11 according to data from the
International Coffee Organisation.
(Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by David Goodman)