ICoast cocoa farmers demand end to grinder subsidy

* Farmers want end of tax break with reform
* Say money should be used to support farmers,
infrastructure
* Government to decide after completion of study in June
By Ange Aboa
ABIDJAN, May 30 Cocoa farmers in top producer
Ivory Coast are calling for an immediate end to a 20-year-old
tax break given to local grinders, saying the subsidy is wasted
on wealthy international exporters and should be used instead to
support growers.
The government introduced tax incentives for local grinders
during the 1991/1992 cocoa season to encourage investment in the
country, create jobs in the cocoa sector, and increase grinding
capacity.
Initially intended to remain in place for five years and
apply only to exports during the April to September mid-crop,
the incentives are now granted year round and are currently
worth about 75 CFA francs ($0.14)per kilogram of cocoa.
Farmers and exporters estimate the reduced DUS ("droit
unique de sortie") tax, the main tax on cocoa, costs the
government between 35 and 40 billion CFA francs annually.
Mamadou Kone, who heads the National Circle of Coffee and
Cocoa Producers, CNPCC, said the tax break should be phased out
as part of a major reform of the sector that aims to guarantee
prices for farmers and encourage reinvestment in plantations.
"We are asking the state to put an end to this subsidy
granted to grinders, who already have enough money, and to give
it to us for a better price, to build schools and hospitals, and
to rehabilitate roads," Kone told Reuters in a phone interview.
The CNPCC is one of three farmer organisations represented
in the Coffee and Cocoa Council, Ivory Coast's marketing board.
Companies currently receiving the tax break include the top
four grinders Cargill, ADM, Barry Callebaut and
Cemoi , who together crush between 415,000 and 450,000 tonnes of
cocoa annually. Barry Callebaut and Cemoi are planning to
increase their grinding capacity in 2012.
GRINDERS THREAT
The subsidy has long been a point of tension between
grinders and other major export firms, who claim it puts them at
a disadvantage.
The exporters association GNI, which groups firms including
Touton, Sucden, Armajaro, Novel, Coex, and Continaf, sent a
letter to the government in December calling for the elimination
of the subsidy. In January, the tax break was a principal reason
the association boycotted the launch of a forward sales
programme that was a key element of the reform.
Grinder companies have said they may consider moving their
operations to neighbouring Ghana if the subsidy is lifted.
As part of a compromise aimed at ending the boycott, the
government hired auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers to carry
out a study and issue recommendations on whether or not the
subsidy should be maintained. Its findings are due to be
published next month.
"We are waiting for this study to be completed, and we will
take a decision," agriculture minister Sangafowa Coulibaly told
farmers earlier this month.
"For us, it is important to offer favourable conditions to
those who want to set up here and transform our cocoa, but we
also have to be even-handed and fair with everyone."
In 2010, Ivory Coast became the world's top cocoa grinder
with a capacity of 532,000 tonnes, turned mainly into cocoa
butter and powder.
As part of the reform, the government is aiming to locally
grind half of its cocoa bean production by 2015. Currently
around 35 percent of beans are processed locally.