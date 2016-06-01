UPDATE 1-Ivory Coast to propose new tax breaks for cocoa grinders

(Adds more quotes, details)

By Ange Aboa

ABIDJAN, June 1 Ivory Coast will propose tax breaks to locally based cocoa grinders ranging from 40 to 70 CFA francs ($0.07 to $0.12) per kilogram of beans as it seeks to boost processing capacity, a senior finance ministry official said on Wednesday.

The West African nation is the world's top cocoa producer as well as the leading processor of cocoa beans and is aiming to grind half of its production domestically by 2020. It currently processes around a third of its output.

"What we're going to do is propose 40 to 70 CFA francs per kilo to the different grinders based upon their installed grinding capacity," the official, who works on the ministry's cocoa portfolio and who declined to be named, told Reuters.

He said the government had already approved the measure and must now discuss the tax breaks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. Ivory Coast is currently subject to an IMF programme.

The official said the marketing board, the Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC), would also reserve 60 percent of the April-to-September mid-crop harvest for grinders, up from 50 percent currently.

The CCC will also propose a system of forward sales reserved for grinders.

The government scrapped a 20-year-old regime of tax breaks for processors at the start of the 2012/13 season. Companies have been in talks with the CCC for the last two years to settle on a new scheme that would reward firms that grind locally.

"We estimate the investments required to increase capacity from 30-35 percent to 50 percent of production between 2016 and 2020 at 500 billion CFA francs," the finance ministry official said.

"The companies already present in the country are ready to do it and new ones are also interested, but they are waiting for the tax framework to be made known."

The government of President Alassane Ouattara, which has overseen a rapid economic recovery in the wake of a decade of turmoil that ended with a civil war in 2011, is seeking to create jobs and add value to its leading export.

Ivory Coast's 12 local grinders possess installed processing capacity of 720,000 tonnes annually, but most facilities run at 60 to 80 percent of capacity.

Swiss firm Barry Callebaut, Singapore's Olam International, U.S.-based Cargill and France's Cemoi are the largest bean processors based in Ivory Coast.

($1 = 587.2500 CFA francs)