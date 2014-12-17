Olam's cocoa purchase raises supply, price volatility concerns

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 17 Olam's $1.3 billion
deal to buy rival Archer Daniels Midland's cocoa
processing business may reduce liquidity in the niche cocoa bean
trade, raising concerns about volatile prices and a potential
shake-up of customer relationships.
In the biggest deal to roil the cocoa trade in recent years,
Olam scooped up a larger rival's business and catapulted into
the top league of cocoa merchants and processors behind Barry
Callebaut and Cargill.
For Olam, the reasons are clear: its vast bean sourcing
operations stretching from Ivory Coast to Indonesia will feed
newly acquired bean processing assets.
This gives it more control over prices of beans, the butter
that gives chocolate a melt-in-the-mouth taste and the powder
that goes into cookies and drinks such as hot cocoa.
For merchants and processors who buy beans from Olam in an
already tight-knit market, the reshuffling of the pack is
unsettling as it removes a major supplier from the market.
Olam buys around 500,000 tonnes of cocoa annually, and it
said it will increase its processing capacity to more than
700,000 tonnes, or 16 percent of world supply, with this deal.
They worry that a big portion will likely go to feed its
newly acquired eight processing plants that produce powder,
butter and liquor as it becomes a net buyer in the
4-million-tonne market.
It could create opportunities for new dealers to fill the
void left by the Singapore-based commodity trade house.
But the additional buying could add strain to prices.
This could force users supplied by Olam, including chocolate
manufacturers like Mars and Nestle and processors such
as Blommer, to look elsewhere for many of their beans.
"It puts the grinders in a sticky situation as they will
have to buy larger quantities from smaller firms, thereby
increasing their risk," said John Palabrica, president of MJMB
LLC, a private commodity trading company in Newark, Delaware, a
supplier of ADM.
Still, the deal brings uncertainty to merchants such as
MJMB, suppliers of beans to ADM's processors, which will become
part of what traders said would likely be a more self-sufficient
operation, Palabrica said.
Other industry sources noted Olam does not source enough
beans to depend solely on its own supply.
"I don't see Olam walking into that business and saying
every supplier from ADM is no longer wanted. They will need much
more cocoa than they used to," a European industry source said.
OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS
Wooing ADM was an opportunity Olam could not miss, but
convincing its executives who had only recently decided to hold
onto the business, which had turned into profitable after a
round of cost cutting, took some doing, according to Gerald
Manley, Olam's managing director and global head of cocoa.
ADM sold its chocolate business to Cargill, which had also
been interested in its cocoa processing operations, in
September.
The deal underscores the bullish outlook for cocoa, with
more market participants moving downstream.
Some say it is a risky business with margins often squeezed
by volatile bean prices and competition increasing on a boon in
capacity in Asia.
The deal is the latest in a consolidation spree that has
seen volatile prices squeeze margins for dealers, raising
questions about the viability of a cocoa trading business
lacking any downstream processing or production assets.
"On a combined business, we can even out the volatility,"
said A. Shekar, Olam executive director in finance and business
development.
The merger widens the gap between these top three processors
and the rest of the market. Dealers said such consolidation
could reduce price transparency, but were pleased to see the
business fall into Olam's hands rather than Cargill.
The Minnesota-based trade house is already a major player in
cocoa processing, and traders feared acquiring ADM's business
would have made it too big.
Olam has been open about its bullish forecasts for the cocoa
market, projecting a global deficit of more than 120,000 tonnes
in the 2014/15 crop year, despite surplus projections from Barry
Callebaut and softs broker JSG Commodities.
It repeated those expectations in a briefing on Tuesday,
arguing that growing emerging market demand for chocolate would
necessitate additional grinding and pressing capacity, despite
concerns about over-capacity as some bean processors have cut
back on grinding amid high stocks of butter
powder.
(Reporting By Luc Cohen and Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Grant
McCool)