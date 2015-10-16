版本:
ADM says completes sale of global cocoa business to Olam

LONDON Oct 16 Archer Daniels Midland Co. said on Friday it had completed the sale of its global cocoa business to Olam International.

The company said the sale was valued at $1.2 billion, subject to the finalisation of post-closing adjustments. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Pravin Char)

