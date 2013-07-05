Asia Cocoa-Butter holds at 4-yr peak, set to rise further

* Butter sold at ratios of 2.05-2.10 times London
* Strong sales at Barry Callebaut support market
* Cocoa powder in wide range of $2,000-$2,500/T
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, July 5 Cocoa butter ratios stayed at
their highest level since 2009 this week and could rise further
as chocolate makers replenish stocks to meet rising demand
during summer holidays, dealers said on Friday.
Strong sales at Barry Callebaut also supported
butter ratios, which have risen about 10 percent since January
to the current level of up to 2.10 times London futures <0#LCC:>
for nearby delivery, steady from last week.
Barry Callebaut, the world's No. 1 chocolate and
cocoa-product maker, said more outsourcing deals from food
groups and strong demand from bakeries and restaurants lifted
volumes by a better-than-expected 8.2 percent in the nine months
to May.
"Barry Callebaut is one of the supporting factors. We are
seeing demand for butter from Europe, and with summer coming,
there are chances the ratios will go up further," said a grinder
in Malaysia.
"Our offer price is 2.10 times, and we've sold butter at
2.05 times. But I would think less people will be willing to
sell butter at 2.05."
Butter gives chocolate its melt-in-the-mouth texture. Butter
prices are determined by multiplying the ratio, a value set by
grinders, with London or New York cocoa futures. <0#LCC:>
<0#CC:>
"Ratios in Asia have been consistently trading at 2.10 times
London and they should move higher. There's a lot of interest
for nearby and forward shipments, so I believe trade houses will
start to get bullish on the ratios," said a dealer in Singapore.
"Consumption is picking up. The buyers are mainly from
Europe and the U.S. There's a little bit of panic buying after
Barry Callebaut's good results, and people are worried there
will be very little supply ahead."
A drop in Asian cocoa grindings in the first quarter of
this year because of falling margins also helped spark concerns
over butter supply.
The strong butter market kept powder prices at between
$2,000 and $2,500 a tonne, with deals at $2,200. Grinders noted
demand from Russia and also the Middle East ahead of the Muslim
fasting month of Ramadan later this month.
Cocoa beans are ground to produce roughly equal parts of
butter and powder, which is used to make cakes, biscuits and
drinks.
WEEK AHEAD
Grinders expect butter ratios to stay at multi-year highs
next week because of seasonal demand. "I foresee ratios rising
to 2.20 to 2.30 times. I think demand will stay strong even
after the summer holidays," said the grinder in Malaysia.
Butter ratios last stood around 2.20 times London futures in
2006, and were at 2.30 in 1999.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)