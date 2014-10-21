ASIA COCOA-Butter ratios hit 14-month low on high prices, stocks

| JAKARTA
JAKARTA Oct 21 Asian cocoa butter ratios are
trading at their lowest in more than 14 months as the market
faced pressure from high butter prices, high powder stocks and
sluggish chocolate consumption, traders said.
Butter ratios, a key indicator of demand, were quoted as low
as 2.2 times London futures <0#LCC:>, their lowest since early
August 2013, although there were offers at 2.25 times. Two weeks
ago, ratios stood at 2.28 to 2.35 times futures.
Cocoa beans are processed into roughly equal parts butter,
which gives chocolate its smooth texture, and powder, which is
used in cakes, biscuits and drinks. Grinders do not generally
release data on the size of their powder stocks.
Cocoa butter prices often move in the opposite direction to
powder, as grinders seek to offset or balance their prices when
either butter or powder prices are low.
Wavering demand has seen butter prices come off recent
multi-month highs above $8,000 a tonne to around $7,000, but
this was still too expensive for many confectioners, traders
said. As butter came down, powder prices were seen up slightly
at between $1,700 and $2,000 a tonne.
"The problem right now is that futures prices are really
high, so end users don't want to buy if it's not within their
budget," said a Singapore-based trader adding that often cocoa
butter was sold up to a year in advance.
"They are buying just to cover, they are not buying forward.
Everything is in small quantities and butter (prices) are not
really moving."
Cocoa butter prices may face pressure from low prices of
competing products such as palm-oil based substitutes, the
trader said, as palm prices not far off five-year lows.
"A lot of confectioners would seriously consider reducing
the content of cocoa butter."
Another Singapore trader said the key driver affecting
butter and powder prices was chocolate consumption and noted
chocolate consumption has been "slackish to down". He referred
to recent statements from top chocolate producers Mars, Hershey
and Nestle.
U.S. Hershey said on Friday U.S. cocoa stocks are high
enough to prevent any disruption to supplies well into 2015,
playing down concerns that Ebola in West Africa could have an
impact on the cocoa trade.
Cocoa processing in North America jumped almost 5 percent to
a record high in the third quarter, data on Thursday showed,
beating expectations amid concerns about dwindling demand as
bean futures prices soar to multi-year highs.
Powder purchases from the food and beverage industries in
Asia have yet to catch up with a jump in output as Indonesia
overtakes Malaysia as Asia's largest grinder, resulting in an
oversupplied market and pushing down powder prices.
"There's a lot of stocks lying around and there's a lot of
selling pressure because people have a lot of capacity to sell,"
the trader said.
"If everyone continues to grind full at close to budget then
this high inventory situation will remain for a long long time."
Indonesia's grinding capacity is expected to jump 85 percent
to 600,000 tonnes by the end of 2014, boosted by new plants for
firms such as Cargill, Barry Callebaut, and
Malaysian Guan Chong Berhard.
However, recent figures show cocoa processing in Malaysia
fell 13.7 percent from a year earlier to 61,428 tonnes in the
third quarter, the Malaysian Cocoa Board said on Tuesday,
reflecting slow demand and rising costs.
Indonesia, the world's third biggest producer of cocoa beans
began harvesting this month in the country's top growing region,
although output remained depressed, according to the Indonesia
Cocoa Association (ASKINDO).
"It is still minimal," ASKINDO deputy chairman for South
Sulawesi Dakhri Sanusi told Reuters.
This year Indonesia's cocoa bean output may fall to around
425,000 tonnes, its lowest since 2006, as farmers struggle to
contain an increase of crop diseases. This was expected to boost
Indonesia's bean imports by 300 percent.
(Reporting by Fergus Jensen, editing by David Evans)