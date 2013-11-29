UPDATE 1-Asia Cocoa -Butter ratios tick down, chocolate makers lift powder prices

* Prompt butter ratios offered at 2.60-2.80 times ratios
* Powder prices rise to as high as $1,600 a tonne
(Adds technicals)
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Nov 29 Asian cocoa butter ratios for
prompt delivery edged down this week after chocolate makers met
their year-end requirements, but grinders struck deals to sell
powder to a few buyers, dealers said on Friday.
When ground, cocoa beans yield roughly equal parts butter,
which gives chocolate its melt-in-the-mouth texture, and powder
- used in cakes, biscuits and drinks. Butter prices are set by
multiplying London and New York cocoa futures prices <0#LCC:>
<0#CC:> by the ratio.
Butter was offered at ratios of 2.60 times London futures
for December delivery, down from 2.80 last week. But some
grinders were still quoting butter at 2.80, a seven-year high
last seen in mid-October, citing tight supply.
"I think there's no butter at all for the spot month. In my
opinion, if you ask around, even supply for the first quarter of
next year is also tight," said a dealer in Singapore.
"I think the reason why the ratios are falling is because
chocolate makers are trying to talk it down. And of course,
people are also talking about powder prices going up in order to
cut the butter ratios."
Since the two products often move in opposite directions, a
rise in powder prices could pressure butter ratios.
Powder prices climbed as high as $1,600 a tonne from $1,450
last week after chocolate makers, who had delayed their
purchases, returned to the physical market. The current price,
however, was still far below $4,000 a tonne in January.
Butter ratios have jumped to multi-year highs in Asia,
Europe and the United States as chocolate makers replenished
stocks and grinders cut capacity due to the year's sluggish
market and high powder inventory.
Ratios for January to March delivery were little changed at
2.50 to 2.60 times London futures.
"The main reason why the butter ratios have come down is the
rising price of powder. Those who still have stocks for prompt
shipment will be offering butter at 2.60. It's a very good
price," said another dealer in Singapore.
Chocolate sales normally surge in the main consumer regions
of Europe and North America during Christmas, Valentine's Day
and Easter.
WEEK AHEAD
Dealers expect demand for powder to keep prices at the
current level, while butter for next year's delivery will also
be steady as chocolate makers rebuild stocks.
(Editing by Joseph Radford and Subhranshu Sahu)