UPDATE 1-Asia Cocoa-Butter ratios slip, but prices hold above $8,000 per tonne

* Butter ratios drop as low as 2.40 from 2.50 times last
week
* Powder prices unchanged at $1,500-$2,100/T
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Aug 13 Cocoa butter ratios, a key
indicator of demand, eased in Asia this week after rallies in
London futures scared off chocolatiers, while powder prices were
stuck in familiar ranges, dealers said on Wednesday.
London cocoa futures have jumped about 17 percent
this year on expectations demand will outstrip supply in the
current 2013/14 crop year. Butter prices are calculated by
multiplying London and New York bean futures by the ratios,
which are set by grinders.
Butter ratios were quoted at 2.40 to 2.45 times London
futures, down from 2.47 to 2.50 times last week. But the product
still fetched at least $8,120 a tonne, higher than about $6,800
in January.
"There are hardly any buyers. The price is still very high
for chocolate manufacturers," said a dealer in Singapore. "The
market is under a bit of pressure and powder prices are not
improving. There's a challenge here."
When processed by grinders, cocoa beans yield roughly equal
parts butter, which gives chocolate its melt-in-the-mouth
texture, and powder, which is used in cakes, biscuits and
drinks.
Powder prices were quoted in a range running from $1,500 to
as high as $2,100 a tonne, unchanged from last week. Dealers
said it was unlikely buyers would chase powder at prices above
$2,000 because of ample stocks.
Cocoa bean prices have risen sharply this year due to
speculative buying, causing chocolate makers such as Nestle
, Mondelez International, Mars Chocolate North
America and Hershey Co to raise chocolate prices in
recent months.
Liffe December cocoa futures settled up 6 pounds, or
0.3 percent, at 2,013 pounds per tonne on Tuesday.
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee and Alan Raybould)