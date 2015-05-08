Asia Cocoa-Butter ratios lower as grinders hold out for deals

* Butter ratios at 1.85 - 1.95

By Fergus Jensen

JAKARTA, May 8 Butter ratios were lower in Asia this week as grinders hoped to encourage sales and offset higher bean and powder prices, while weak demand and high stocks continued to create headaches for the industry.

"Because bean prices have gone up, our prices are more expensive, but we understand that in the market butter users are not so well covered, so in order to entice people to buy butter people in the industry have lowered ratios," a Singapore-based trader told Reuters.

Cocoa butter ratios, a key indicator of demand, were quoted at 1.85-1.95 times London futures <0#LCC:>, down from 1.95-1.98 last month. Powder climbed to $2,000-$2,500 per tonne, up from $2,000-$2,300 per tonne in April.

Cocoa bean prices are high despite first-quarter Asian grinding falling 9.3 percent since last year as the industry cut output.

"There's definitely more supply of cocoa beans, but somehow the terminal market doesn't react that way."

Despite lower butter ratios offered in Asia, demand for cocoa butter, powder and chocolate remained weak, traders said.

"At the moment the grind reduction hasn't really made a significant impact on our business."

High bean prices, excess stocks and persistently sluggish product demand have combined to give grinders a bleak outlook for this year.

"There's nothing much to do other than to wait. The confectioners are playing the 'wait-and-see' game as well - whether they want to buy or not."

Some grinders were taking advantage of the comparatively low price of beans in the world's third biggest producer, Indonesia, typically sold at a discount to the London and New York benchmarks.

"The differential for local beans - the discount - is still pretty good. That's the only hope."

Indonesia's cocoa bean exports from its main growing island of Sulawesi fell 56 percent to 1,718.88 tonnes in April from 3,867.43 tonnes a year ago. Lampung exports were down 66 percent.

An unexpected poor cocoa harvest in Ghana has left the world's number two producer struggling to fulfil sales contracts and is driving up the price of the commodity on global markets.

London cocoa bean futures have climbed almost 6 percent since March and are currently trading at around 2,014 pounds ($3,115.66) per tonne. New York July cocoa futures contract closed at $2,929 a tonne on Thursday. ($1 = 0.6464 pounds) (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Sunil Nair)