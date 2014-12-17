Child labor still prevalent on W. African cocoa farms -ILRF

Dec 17 As many as 1.5 million children are
working on cocoa farms in the Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world's
top two producers, despite more than 10 years of efforts to
reduce child labor, the International Labor Rights Forum (ILRF)
said in a report.
The report, released on Wednesday, highlights how far the
cocoa and chocolate industry still has to go to meet global
standards as consumers increasingly demand that the production
of cocoa, the main ingredient in chocolate, not include child
labor.
"After more than a decade of effort to reduce child labor on
cocoa farms in West Africa, child trafficking continues to
plague the region," the report stated.
Concern about a supply deficit by 2020, due to falling
yields and rising demand, caused chocolate companies such as
Barry Callebaut, Mars Incorporated, Mondelez
International and Hershey Co to increase their
sustainability efforts to ensure long-term supplies.
They are spending millions of dollars to help improve cocoa
farmers' lives by educating them on improving farm productivity,
building schools and certifying their beans, but these efforts
do not always target poverty, the root cause of child labor, the
ILRF said.
The number of child laborers in the cocoa sector of Ivory
Coast and Ghana, which produce about 60 percent of the world's
cocoa, are estimated at 500,000 to 1.5 million.
The minimum legal age to enter the labor market in Ghana is
16 years old, while it's 14 years in Ivory Coast. Both countries
prohibit the use of child labor for hazardous work, which
includes jobs that are physically dangerous.
Nearly all the types of labor involved in cocoa farming have
been identified as the "worst forms of child labor" by the
governments of both Ghana and Ivory Coast, meaning children
under 18-years-old should not do this work, the report noted.
"Trafficked children are often abused by landowners and are
rarely paid," the report stated.
Though there are multiple certification systems in place
that aim to improve farmer incomes while providing transparency
to chocolate companies, the premiums paid "are not significant
enough to raise farmers out of poverty", the report said.
Many cocoa farming families in Ivory Coast and Ghana make
roughly $2 per day, around the international poverty line,
making it difficult for them to pay hired laborers to harvest
the crop at the legally required minimum wage, fueling the need
for child labor, the ILRF said.
