Coda, Great Wall to develop electrical vehicle by 2014

DETROIT, April 24 Privately held CODA Automotive signed a contract with Great Wall Motors Co on Tuesday to develop, build and sell an entry-level electric vehicle for the North American, Chinese and European auto markets.

The vehicle will be ready for the U.S. market by mid-2014 and will be based on an existing Great Wall vehicle.

The vehicle "is intended to be the most affordable EV on the market, comparable to entry-level internal combustion engine vehicles," Coda said in a release.

The partnership allows both automakers to develop and sell EVs in a "very efficient and cost-effective manner," Coda Chief Executive Phil Murtaugh said in a statement.

Initially, the vehicle will be assembled at Great Wall's factory in Baoding, China. Final assembly of cars made for the U.S. auto market will be built at Coda's U.S. factory.

This would be the second vehicle for Coda, which focuses on building all-electric cars. Earlier this year, Coda began selling its first electric sedan, the 2012 CODA, in California.

The sedan costs $37,250 and goes 125 miles on a single charge, according to the company. In California, incentives lowers the price of the sedan to $27,250.

Final assembly of the five-passenger sedan is completed at Coda's plant near San Francisco.

Last month, the Los Angeles-based startup withdrew its application for a Department of Energy loan to build a plant in Columbus, Ohio. Coda applied for nearly $336 million in federal loans as well as nearly $60 million in state incentives.

But over the past two years, the company has obtained $300 million in equity, said Forrest Beanum, head of government relations and external affairs for Coda. He added that Coda remained open to building a factory in Columbus.