UPDATE 3-Chile court blocks further Anglo Sur stake sales

 * Codelco appealed to freeze future Anglo Sur stake sales
 * Codelco has said a legal battle could last up to 4 years
 * Anglo American stake sale undermines Codelco option
 By Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero
 SANTIAGO/VALPARAISO, Nov 15 A Chilean appeals
court on Tuesday blocked global miner Anglo American (AAL.L)
from selling any further stakes in its southern Chilean assets
for now, after Codelco filed an appeal to safeguard an option
to buy into them.
 Anglo shocked Codelco [CODEL.UL] and investors on Wednesday
when it announced it sold a 24.5 percent stake in its southern
Chilean copper properties to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T)
for $5.4 billion, signaling an aggressive stance in
negotiations with Codelco, the world's top copper producer.
 World No.1 copper producer Codelco says Anglo American is
trying to prevent it from exercising an option to buy a 49
percent stake in Anglo American Sur, and appealed to the
Santiago appeals court on Monday.
 "What we are doing now is preventing Anglo American from
continuing to sell shares (in Anglo American Sur), and in
January, we are going to exercise the option to buy 49
percent," Codelco's CEO Diego Hernandez said in the port city
of Valparaiso before heading to brief lawmakers in Congress.
 Hernandez said he believed Codelco was on a solid legal
footing, and reiterated that Codelco was studying all legal
alternatives to protect its rights.
 "Anglo American cannot continue selling stakes in Anglo Sur
during the length of the legal procedure of the protection
appeal," Pedro Pablo Gutierrez, Codelco's lawyer, told
reporters after the Santiago appeal court's decision. "The
fundamentals of the appeal still need to be resolved. This is
one battle, it's not the war."
 London-listed Anglo American said in a statement it planned
to file a response to the injunction and would take "such other
steps as are necessary to protect its rights", setting the
stage for a legal battle between the two mining titans.
 Anglo, which argues that Codelco can now only buy a 24.5
percent stake after the sale, said the injunction did not apply
to its stake sale to Mitsubishi.
 "It's a standby situation," said Jose Antonio Gaspar,
lawyer and professor at the Universidad Diego Portales in
Santiago of Tuesday's decision. "It's not that Codelco has won,
but decisions (to suspend) are unusual in these kinds of
appeals for protection (like the one Codelco filed on Monday)."
 Experts say the legal battle could ultimately end up in
Chile's supreme court, and Codelco's Hernandez has previously
said a legal battle could take up to four years to be resolved.
 Anglo American has said it is keen to avoid a legal battle
over the properties, which include the flagship expansion
project Los Bronces, El Soldado mine, the Chagres smelter and
Los Sulfatos and San Enrique Monolito exploration projects.
 Codelco said in October it had secured a $6.75 billion
bridging loan from Japan's Mitsui & Co (8031.T) to allow it to
exercise its option and had cautioned Anglo American it must
honor the pact.
 Chile is a significant part of Anglo's operations and Anglo
American Sur accounted for 41 percent of its copper production
in 2010. Anglo has invested around $2.8 billion to develop Los
Bronces.
 (With reporting by Erik Lopez, Antonio de la Jara and Felipe
Iturrieta in Santiago and Clara Ferreira-Marques in London.
Writing by Simon Gardner; editing by Andrea Evans)

