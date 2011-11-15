UPDATE 3-Chile court blocks further Anglo Sur stake sales

* Codelco appealed to freeze future Anglo Sur stake sales

By Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO/VALPARAISO, Nov 15 A Chilean appeals court on Tuesday blocked global miner Anglo American ( AAL.L ) from selling any further stakes in its southern Chilean assets for now, after Codelco filed an appeal to safeguard an option to buy into them.

Anglo shocked Codelco [CODEL.UL] and investors on Wednesday when it announced it sold a 24.5 percent stake in its southern Chilean copper properties to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp ( 8058.T ) for $5.4 billion, signaling an aggressive stance in negotiations with Codelco, the world's top copper producer.

World No.1 copper producer Codelco says Anglo American is trying to prevent it from exercising an option to buy a 49 percent stake in Anglo American Sur, and appealed to the Santiago appeals court on Monday.

"What we are doing now is preventing Anglo American from continuing to sell shares (in Anglo American Sur), and in January, we are going to exercise the option to buy 49 percent," Codelco's CEO Diego Hernandez said in the port city of Valparaiso before heading to brief lawmakers in Congress.

"What we are doing now is preventing Anglo American from continuing to sell shares (in Anglo American Sur), and in January, we are going to exercise the option to buy 49 percent," Codelco's CEO Diego Hernandez said in the port city of Valparaiso before heading to brief lawmakers in Congress.

Hernandez said he believed Codelco was on a solid legal footing, and reiterated that Codelco was studying all legal alternatives to protect its rights.

"Anglo American cannot continue selling stakes in Anglo Sur during the length of the legal procedure of the protection appeal," Pedro Pablo Gutierrez, Codelco's lawyer, told reporters after the Santiago appeal court's decision. "The fundamentals of the appeal still need to be resolved. This is one battle, it's not the war."

London-listed Anglo American said in a statement it planned to file a response to the injunction and would take "such other steps as are necessary to protect its rights", setting the stage for a legal battle between the two mining titans.

Anglo, which argues that Codelco can now only buy a 24.5 percent stake after the sale, said the injunction did not apply to its stake sale to Mitsubishi.

"It's a standby situation," said Jose Antonio Gaspar, lawyer and professor at the Universidad Diego Portales in Santiago of Tuesday's decision. "It's not that Codelco has won, but decisions (to suspend) are unusual in these kinds of appeals for protection (like the one Codelco filed on Monday)."

Experts say the legal battle could ultimately end up in Chile's supreme court, and Codelco's Hernandez has previously said a legal battle could take up to four years to be resolved. [ID:nN1E7AB041]

Anglo American has said it is keen to avoid a legal battle over the properties, which include the flagship expansion project Los Bronces, El Soldado mine, the Chagres smelter and Los Sulfatos and San Enrique Monolito exploration projects.

Codelco said in October it had secured a $6.75 billion bridging loan from Japan's Mitsui & Co ( 8031.T ) to allow it to exercise its option and had cautioned Anglo American it must honor the pact.

Chile is a significant part of Anglo's operations and Anglo American Sur accounted for 41 percent of its copper production in 2010. Anglo has invested around $2.8 billion to develop Los Bronces. (With reporting by Erik Lopez, Antonio de la Jara and Felipe Iturrieta in Santiago and Clara Ferreira-Marques in London. Writing by Simon Gardner; editing by Andrea Evans)