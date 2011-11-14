Anglo says to oppose Codelco lawsuit in same court

BRIEF-Gannett reports qtrly adjusted EPS $0.50
* Gannett reports improved fourth quarter 2016 results of operations
SANTIAGO Nov 14 Global miner Anglo American said on Monday it would oppose a lawsuit by state copper giant Codelco [CODEL.UL] that aims to block further stake sales of its southern Chilean properties.
Chile's Codelco earlier on Monday filed a lawsuit with an appeals court in Santiago. However Codelco is not seeking to cancel Anglo's surprise 24.5 percent sale to Mitsubishi of a stake in its Anglo American Sur properties. (Editing by David Gregorio)
* Sunlink Health Systems - has extended previously announced tender offer to purchase up to 3 million of its common shares at a price of $1.50 per share
* Halcón Resources commences cash tender offer for any and all of its 8.625% senior secured notes due 2020